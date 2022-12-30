ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City celebrates Kwanzaa to observe the 7 African principles

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — One organization is hoping to spread an understanding of Kwanzaa and the seven African principles to the Bay County community.

The Gamma chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa held its second Kwanzaa celebration Thursday at the Bay County Public Library, where community members gathered to observe the African principles. The seven-day celebration supports the growth of families.

Phi Delta Kappa Kwanzaa Committee Chairwoman Shelley Clark led the program, which provided educational facts about the holiday and its history and featured demonstrations of the cultural tradition.

Clark said she hopes the area can grow the celebrations bigger and on more days throughout the week.

“At some point, I hope our community grows to where there are numerous activities and events celebrating Kwanzaa,” Clark said. “We have to be willing and able to continue to liberate ourselves and those around us with information. It’s important for people to honor their heritage and commemorate their culture and principles.”

Kwanzaa, which is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at Californian State University, Long Beach.

Kwanzaa promotes the "Nguzo Saba" or Seven Principles: unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichagulia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani). During the event, the principles were honored through music, poetry, narratives and demonstrations.

Traditionally, families gather for fellowship and observation of African principles. Seven candles are lit — one each day of Kwanzaa — to represent that day's principle. Other ways to celebrate include exchanging gifts, feasts, dancing and pottery.

Clark has been affiliated with similar programs that help teach African American history for decades. She described it as a rewarding opportunity to be able to spread knowledge within the local community and hopes to see more Kwanzaa celebrations and events in the future.

“It’s my passion to be able to help teach and explain African American history,” Clark said. “There’s just not enough of a connection in this area, so we have to arm ourselves with knowledge and information we need to help the larger community understand.”

