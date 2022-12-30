Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TO RETURN TO TORONTO & MORE
WWE will return to Toronto on Saturday 3/4 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their Road To Wrestlemania live Tour. Thanks to Michael Carpenter. Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS RETURNS TO USA NETWORK THIS MONDAY
The Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella episode of Barmageddon will air this Monday after Raw on the USA Network:
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS WON'T BE ALONE IN TOKYO THIS WEEK
As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago, New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing Mercedes Varnado in for the 1/4/23 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that Banks' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan. Should Fatu appear in some fashion at Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would be her first appearance in wrestling circles since she and Banks walked out of a May 2022 WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac. *Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. *The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Hikaru Shida vs. Rusemev. *Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Pillars of Destiny. *Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNS TO PHILLY THIS SATURDAY, LAST MAN STANDING MATCH HEADLINES FUSION TV
The first MLW Fusion TV of the year this Thursday will be headlined by MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match that was taped a few weeks ago in Philadelphia. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday 1/7 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE - 'CARNAGE & COLD WEATHER' RECAP
In the dressing room The Elite plan their attack on Death Triangle before match 6. Matt & Nick are driving to the airport at 3:30 am to their flight at 5:30. Driving in very poor visibility. Nick Nemeth has his year end review with Brandon Cutler over his BTE work....
