As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago, New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing Mercedes Varnado in for the 1/4/23 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that Banks' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan. Should Fatu appear in some fashion at Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would be her first appearance in wrestling circles since she and Banks walked out of a May 2022 WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping.

1 DAY AGO