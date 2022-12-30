Read full article on original website
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SEATTLE DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY, FIRST MATCH SET FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS V
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet...
YOUNG ROCK RETURNS THIS FRIDAY, WOW PREVIEW AND MORE
NBC's Young Rock will return this Friday after several weeks off. The plot for this week's episode - "Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia's promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school programme, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids."
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN
We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:
ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN
Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
WHAT HAPPENED WITH JOHN CENA AND THE BLOODLINE AFTER SMACKDOWN WENT OFF THE AIR...
After Smackdown went off the air, John Cena got on the mic but was attacked by Sami Zayn and the Usos. They worked over Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out. The Usos left the ring and Cena gave Sami an FU. Cena cut a...
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
SASHA BANKS RETURNS TO USA NETWORK THIS MONDAY
The Sasha Banks vs. Brie Bella episode of Barmageddon will air this Monday after Raw on the USA Network:
WWE TO RETURN TO TORONTO & MORE
WWE will return to Toronto on Saturday 3/4 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their Road To Wrestlemania live Tour. Thanks to Michael Carpenter. Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here.
JEFF JARRETT PAYS TRIBUTE TO DON WEST
Jeff Jarrett tweeted the following tribute to the late Don West:
LOGAN PAUL TO RESPOND TO NFT GAME SCAM ALLEGATIONS THIS WEEK
Crypto Investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen posted a series of videos on Youtube exposing NFT game CryptoZoo, which YouTube personality turned WWE performer Logan Paul was involved with, as a scam. Paul had promoted it as a "fun game where you earn money." Many of his fans have claimed that they...
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+
Ric Flair's Last Match Now Available at Impact+
SECOND GENERATION STAR NOW FREE AGENT
Colby Corino, who has evolved into one of the best if (if not THE best) wrestler out of the Carolinas in recent years, is no longer under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance. Corino announced such with the following simple tweet this morning:. Corino, the son of former ECW World...
AJ STYLES UPDATE, WWE HALL OF FAMERS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN & MORE
For those who have asked, we are told that WWE sent AJ Styles to Tampa yesterday to get his ankle checked out. He did not work last night's live event in Toronto after banging his left ankle up Thursday night in Nashville. Styles was not backstage at Smackdown, which was also in Tampa last night.
