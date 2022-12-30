Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Reactions, sights and numbers from TCU's College Football Playoff semifinal win
TCU defeated Michigan to reach the College Football Playoff national championship game. Check out the numbers, reactions and scenes from the Fiesta Bowl.
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
Sonny Dykes Explains Cut on Face During ‘College GameDay’ Appearance
The head coach was dealing with an ever more formidable opponent than Michigan. Sonny Dykes is about to coach the biggest game of his career, but the TCU head coach has been dealing with a different kind of battle at home. While appearing on College Gameday Saturday morning, Dykes revealed...
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
Semifinal Saturday provided a glimpse of College Football Playoff expansion
TCU pulled off the upset in a thrilling, high-scoring affair over the Michigan Wolverines. With a second chance at their national title hopes, Ohio State nearly did the same. It was a fun and entertaining day of College Football Playoff action on semifinal Saturday. Neither TCU nor Ohio State won...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
Cardinals players react to in-game medical emergency involving Bills' Damar Hamlin
Sports, in particular football and the NFL, became an afterthought after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed right after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's highly anticipated Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game between to of the league's top teams. Football players joined the many sending out their prayers and well-wishes...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on the Field
The Week 17 installment of Monday Night Football was like nothing that has ever been seen in the NFL before due to what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin a little before 9:00 p.m. last evening. A 24-year-old, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got to...
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title.
