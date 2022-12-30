ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
ATLANTA, GA
WCIA

LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss

The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
WCIA

NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium

Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCIA

Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl

After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCIA

Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South

The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
TAMPA, FL
WCIA

Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt

The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy