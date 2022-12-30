Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
New Year’s Resolutions for 10 Top College Hoops Teams
If these schools are to make a run to the men’s Final Four, this advice could go a long way. What needs to change for your favorite college basketball team in 2023? The calendar’s flipping to ’23 and the start of conference play gives everyone a chance for something of a fresh start, and there’s still plenty of time for teams to change their trajectories before Selection Sunday. So in the spirit of the New Year, here’s a look at some resolutions for some of the sport’s best teams. Follow them, and these squads might just end up in Houston for the Final Four.
WCIA
Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
WCIA
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
WCIA
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
WCIA
Anthony Davis Says Foot Injury Is Healing Quickly
The Lakers star said he is progressing in his recovery of his latest foot injury. Anthony Davis has missed a good chunk of December due to a foot injury, but the Lakers forward said his recovery process is moving along well. Davis told reporters Friday that he was not experiencing...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field.
WCIA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Birthday Message for LeBron James
The King is 527 points shy of the legendary center's all-time scoring record. Few NBA players have thrown birthday celebrations quite like LeBron James did Friday night. The Lakers forward, celebrating his 38th trip around the sun, put on a show against the Hawks in Atlanta to close out 2022. In 40 minutes of action, he exploded for 47 points—his most since last season, when he dropped 50 on Mar. 11 against the Wizards—to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists; Los Angeles won 130–121.
WCIA
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
WCIA
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
WCIA
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WCIA
Tiebreaker Scenarios for NFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
The final playoff spot is up for grabs entering the last week of the regular season. Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason. Six teams have already...
Bills’ Hamlin vitals normal after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt […]
WCIA
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
WCIA
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
WCIA
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
WCIA
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
WCIA
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
WCIA
Wilson Gets Emotional When Talking About Teammates Defending Him
The Broncos quarterback appeared to fight back tears when talking about his teammates sticking up for him. View the original article to see embedded media. Russell Wilson got visibly emotional on Sunday when addressing his teammates defending him against social media critics. “It meant the world to me,” Wilson said....
Comments / 0