Georgia State

Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns

After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange

A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection. "In one...
Trump wanted to trademark 'Rigged Election!' and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel's latest release

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new drop, which complements the panel's sweeping 845-page report and is among a steady stream of transcripts released over the past week, includes interviews with some of the most intriguing figures in the committee's probe into the US Capitol attack.
Inside McCarthy's struggle to lock down the House speakership

Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. Four days before the House speaker vote, when his critics were still noncommittal about their support for his speakership bid, even after the California Republican had offered a number of key concessions -- including making it easier to oust the sitting speaker -- he attempted to give them the hard sell.
ARIZONA STATE
Santos campaign finances show dozens of expenses just below FEC's threshold to keep receipts

Records that Rep.-elect George Santos' campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission show 37 expenditures, on office supplies, hotels, ride-share app Uber, restaurants and more, for the exact same amount: $199.99. Campaign finance experts say those expenditures the New York representative-elect reported stood out for a key reason: They are...
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023

As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
COLORADO STATE
New Year's pay boost: These states are raising their minimum wage

The current period of high inflation that has significantly impacted the US economy will also influence a New Year's tradition: The annual state minimum wage increases. By January 1, hourly minimum wages in 23 states will rise as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or to account for cost-of-living changes. The increases account for more than $5 billion in pay boosts for an estimated 8.4 million workers, the Economic Policy Institute estimates.
COLORADO STATE
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it's no guarantee he'll win speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call -- including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right's most hardline demands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

