Fallon, NV

2news.com

Renown Health Welcomes Reno's First Baby of 2023

Meet Eleazar, the first baby born in the Reno-Sparks area in 2023. Reno's first baby of the year was born in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weigheed...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada

Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power

Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
RENO, NV
2news.com

NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno

NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage is affecting KOLO 8′s off-air signal. It is being addressed, but our engineers do not have a timeframe for when the repair will be complete. This issue is affecting off-air, Dish and DirecTV customers. We appreciate your patience while we work with NV Energy to address the problem.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

The Devil is in the Details

During their regular meeting last week, Churchill County Commissioners heard a report from Jeremy Drew, a consultant with Resource Concepts Inc. who has worked with the county for the past six years on several natural resource issues including the modernization of the NAS Fallon Range Training Complex and the requested expansion of the Navy footprint in Churchill County and Northern Nevada.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Joe Lombardo to be Sworn in as Governor Next Week

This new year, Nevadans will have a new governor. Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo is expected to be sworn in this Monday, January 2nd. Then, a larger ceremony will be held Tuesday at noon at the Carson City Community Center. Nevada law requires that governors be sworn into office on the first...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after weather-related accident in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident in the Reno area. Deadline, a Hollywood publication, reported Sunday night Renner, 51, suffered the injuries while plowing snow on New Year's Day. A family spokesperson told Deadline Renner is with his family now and is receiving "excellent care."
RENO, NV
2news.com

Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown

More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
RENO, NV

