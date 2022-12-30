Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Renown Health Welcomes Reno's First Baby of 2023
Meet Eleazar, the first baby born in the Reno-Sparks area in 2023. Reno's first baby of the year was born in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday January 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weigheed...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
KOLO TV Reno
Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
2news.com
Uber-like snow removal app launched in Reno
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno. Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
2news.com
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
KOLO TV Reno
Power outage affecting KOLO off-air signal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage is affecting KOLO 8′s off-air signal. It is being addressed, but our engineers do not have a timeframe for when the repair will be complete. This issue is affecting off-air, Dish and DirecTV customers. We appreciate your patience while we work with NV Energy to address the problem.
thefallonpost.org
The Devil is in the Details
During their regular meeting last week, Churchill County Commissioners heard a report from Jeremy Drew, a consultant with Resource Concepts Inc. who has worked with the county for the past six years on several natural resource issues including the modernization of the NAS Fallon Range Training Complex and the requested expansion of the Navy footprint in Churchill County and Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Joe Lombardo to be Sworn in as Governor Next Week
This new year, Nevadans will have a new governor. Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo is expected to be sworn in this Monday, January 2nd. Then, a larger ceremony will be held Tuesday at noon at the Carson City Community Center. Nevada law requires that governors be sworn into office on the first...
mynews4.com
Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after weather-related accident in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident in the Reno area. Deadline, a Hollywood publication, reported Sunday night Renner, 51, suffered the injuries while plowing snow on New Year's Day. A family spokesperson told Deadline Renner is with his family now and is receiving "excellent care."
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
2news.com
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
Comments / 0