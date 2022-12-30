Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TABLES MATCH SET FOR LIVE EDITION OF NWA POWERRR LATER THIS MONTH IN KNOXVILLE, TN
The live episode of NWA Powerrr on 1/31 in Knoxville, TN will feature:. *Bully Ray vs. Odinson in a Tables Match. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille in action. *The debut of Psycho Love, Angelina Love & Fodder. Tickets for the taping are on sale at www.NWATix.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston only competitor confirmed. *30 competitor Women's Royal Rumble - No competitors confirmed. *Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Pitch Black Match. *Country Music star HARDY to perform...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV SERIES RETURNING TO YOUTUBE ON TUESDAYS, FULL DETAILS
The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following:. First run National Wrestling Alliance programming returns to YouTube with NWA Powerrr airing Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST. CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Keith Lee filed a trademark on an "X" design on 12/28 for the following realms:. -Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
Pro Wrestling Insider
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year this Wednesday 1/4 as they present Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, streaming live only on New Japan World. The event will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNING TO PHILLY, DC
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new live events for this April in the United States:. 4/15 with Capital Collision 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Sunday 4/16, they will present Collision in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tickets for the events go on sale 1/13.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLECON HOLDING FREE CONVENTION ROYAL RUMBLE SATURDAY IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Wrestlecon will present a free pop-up convention on Royal Rumble Saturday 1/28 at the Marriot Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. Appearing at the gathering will be Sting, Trish Stratus, Diamond Dallas Page, Lita, Sean Waltman, Hacksaw Duggan, Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler, The Steiner and Matt Hardy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RELEASED
Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCER UPDATE
Booker T announced that the NXT Announcer job, which was supposed to only run through December, is now his full time job. He said he doesn't know where that leaves Wade Barrett. #BREAKING - Booker T to Stay on NXT Commentary for the Forseeable Future" on YouTube. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOOKING AT THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS YEAR'S ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA
It’s hard to believe we’re only a few months away from, not only WrestleMania, but perhaps the most important and historic wrestling event since WrestleMania 1. So much has happened over the last 12 months in the industry, and now we sit at the precipice of a new era. This is the first WrestleMania season ever to not involve Vince McMahon, the show’s creator and the man responsible for the past 38 broadcasts of the event. There is a new regime in charge that has already made subtle, yet important changes to the WWE presentation. For wrestling fans, this new and unknown scenario breeds a wide range of emotions, from tepid optimism, to staunch doubt, to unshakeable faith in the new direction. This year, the “Road to WrestleMania,” along with the event itself, will have more of an impact on the future of WWE’s business and the wrestling industry as a whole than anything that has taken place since WWE purchased WCW in 2001. This will, without any doubt, be the most important 4 month stretch in professional wrestling over the last 20 years. It’s important to understand why this time period bears so much significance, and it’s fair to wonder what the outcome of the next 4 months will be. The future of the entire industry is at stake, and it all falls onto one man’s shoulders: Paul Levesque.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VIDEOS
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
