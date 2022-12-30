Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Township Council bids fond farewell to Mayor Parisi
WEST ORANGE, NJ — At the Dec. 20 West Orange Township Council meeting, the township took time to honor longtime Mayor Robert D. Parisi, who will be leaving office at the end of the year. Parisi has served as mayor for the past 12 years — and as a...
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
essexnewsdaily.com
More than 2,000 toys distributed to children at Washington School in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary School in West Orange hosted a huge toy giveaway on Dec. 17, distributing more than 2,000 toys to local families. Deputy Mayor Rodolfo Rodriguez served as master of ceremonies for the eighth annual toy giveaway, which was held in partnership with the West Orange Hispanic Foundation; Margie Heller, vice president of community health and strategic global partnerships at RWJBarnabas Health; then-Mayor Robert D. Parisi and then–Mayor-elect Susan McCartney.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley advises residents on best way to combat recent rodent activity
NUTLEY, NJ — In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity — just like in many cities and towns in the northeast — since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations, as well as using its resources, according to a December press release from the town.
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
essexnewsdaily.com
UCC, city of Newark serve up holiday cheer at Shop With a Hero event
NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the city of Newark made more than 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual Shop With a Hero event. The program, held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville Historical Society places wreaths at veterans’ graves
BELLEVILLE, NJ — What do U.S. Marine Corp Pfc. Donald Saunders, of Belleville; Marine Corp Pfc. Richard Bates, of Nutley; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Paul Christmas, of North Carolina; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Edwin Aponte, of Puerto Rico; a dozen other U.S. Marines; 15 U.S. Army personnel; two U.S. Navy seamen; and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calvin Alexander, of Virginia, all have in common? They were all killed in action in Vietnam and they all rest side by side in row F at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Labor of love: West Orange and Maplewood women start store to benefit the autism community
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beloved Bath, a business in Maplewood, is transforming how the world views people with autism and their capabilities. Business partners and longtime friends Pat Miller, of West Orange, and Pam Kattouf, of Maplewood, have created a place filled with amazing scents and a caring mindset for customers with both specialized and general needs. Beloved Bath offers on-site vocational training and personalized care for its employees with autism and other specialized needs.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
essexnewsdaily.com
Riedl hangs up her teaching hat at Berkeley School in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Karen Riedl, a special education inclusion kindergarten teacher at Berkeley Elementary School, has retired. Her final day was Dec. 23. Riedl grew up in Rutherford and attended St. Mary High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, both in her hometown. She received her special education certification from Bloomfield College. Her desire to pursue teaching was nurtured by another educator.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
essexnewsdaily.com
Illustration from 1860 shows factory of Irvington’s first manufacturing company
IRVINGTON, NJ — A random search of the internet by Irvington township historian Alan A. Siegel recently led to the chance discovery of the only known illustration of the Belcher Bros. Rule Co. factory, Irvington’s first manufacturing company and arguably its most important 19th-century industry. An 1859 map locates the factory at the northern terminus of what is now Drake’s Lane, on the east side of the Elizabeth River.
Lynne Holden, M.D., Elected to American Board of Emergency Medicine Board of Directors
The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position, according to a press release. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.
essexnewsdaily.com
People’s Organization for Progress to hold ‘We Won’t Go Back’ march
NEWARK, NJ — The Martin Luther King Jr. “We Won’t Go Back” March and Rally will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at 495 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Newark. The event is sponsored...
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
