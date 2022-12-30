The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has elected Lynne Holden, M.D., to its Board of Directors. She is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, New York. When Dr. Holden obtained full professorship in Emergency Medicine in 2018, she was just the fifth African American woman in the U.S. to achieve that position, according to a press release. She teaches and practices clinically at the Montefiore Hospital System-Moses Division. She has served as an ABEM oral examiner since 2003 and a senior oral examiner since 2013.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO