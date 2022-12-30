Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
LEXINGTON Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S. and Kentucky does not rank favorably in either category.
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to medical care is in the spotlight.
In the U.S., healthcare expenditure varies from state to state. The top five states in healthcare expenditure are:
- California – $174.1 billion
- New York – $131 billion
- Texas – $75.9 billion
- Pennsylvania – $58.3 billion
- Ohio – $45.3 billion
Kentucky did not find itself in the bottom half of this list, but only finished 20th in total healthcare spending with $20.3 billion, including $10.1 billion in personal healthcare and $879 million in prescription drugs and other non-durable medical products.
Kentucky also ranks 46th in the U.S. with an average life expectancy of 73.5 years.
The top states in life expectancy are comprised of:
- Hawaii (80.7)
- Washington (79.2)
- Minnesota (79.1)
- California, Massachusettes, and New Hampshire (79.0)
- Oregon and Vermont (78.8)
While the bottom five consist of:
- Kentucky (73.5)
- Alabama (73.2)
- Louisiana (73.1)
- West Virginia (72.8)
- Mississippi (71.9)
