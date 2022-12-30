Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US

LEXINGTON Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S. and Kentucky does not rank favorably in either category.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to medical care is in the spotlight.

In the U.S., healthcare expenditure varies from state to state. The top five states in healthcare expenditure are:

California – $174.1 billion

New York – $131 billion

Texas – $75.9 billion

Pennsylvania – $58.3 billion

Ohio – $45.3 billion

Kentucky did not find itself in the bottom half of this list, but only finished 20th in total healthcare spending with $20.3 billion, including $10.1 billion in personal healthcare and $879 million in prescription drugs and other non-durable medical products.

Kentucky also ranks 46th in the U.S. with an average life expectancy of 73.5 years.

The top states in life expectancy are comprised of:

Hawaii (80.7)

Washington (79.2)

Minnesota (79.1)

California, Massachusettes, and New Hampshire (79.0)

Oregon and Vermont (78.8)

While the bottom five consist of:

Kentucky (73.5)

Alabama (73.2)

Louisiana (73.1)

West Virginia (72.8)

Mississippi (71.9)

It’s worth noting states with the highest cases of COVID-19 also tended to have higher healthcare expenditures than other states.

