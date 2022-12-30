ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Virgin Islands Attorney General Loses Her Job Days After Suing JPMorgan Chase in Connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Probe

The Virgin Islands top prosecutor who reached a more than $105 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lost her job days after suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with her probe. The federal lawsuit, filed in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking...
NEW YORK STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network

The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil’s C6 Bank Offers 500+ Funds via an Investment Platform Integrated into its App

C6 Bank has again expanded the investment options available to its clients. Now, there are reportedly more than 500 funds listed on C6 Invest, the investment platform that is within the bank’s application. Among the options “are fixed income, equity, multimarket, currency and crypto funds, in addition to mutual funds and hedge funds available to C6 Global Invest clients.”
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL: Fintech Firm Sezzle to Offer Free Credit-Building to Consumers in Canada

Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in Canada, recently announced the expansion of Sezzle Up, a consumer credit-product, into the Canadian market. For Canadians who are either credit unserved or underserved, “the lack of a credit score and any history of credit activity can create barriers to get their ﬁrst credit product, as many lenders are hesitant to extend credit to consumers without any credit history or score.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy