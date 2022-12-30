Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in Canada, recently announced the expansion of Sezzle Up, a consumer credit-product, into the Canadian market. For Canadians who are either credit unserved or underserved, “the lack of a credit score and any history of credit activity can create barriers to get their ﬁrst credit product, as many lenders are hesitant to extend credit to consumers without any credit history or score.”

2 DAYS AGO