Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Kraken Remains Committed to Accelerating Crypto Adoption, Despite Layoffs, Exiting Japan
There has never been a “dull moment” in crypto, and this year was no exception, the team at Kraken noted. In 2022, Kraken celebrated 11 years of their mission “to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that you and the rest of the world can achieve financial freedom and inclusion.”
Virgin Islands Attorney General Loses Her Job Days After Suing JPMorgan Chase in Connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Probe
The Virgin Islands top prosecutor who reached a more than $105 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lost her job days after suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with her probe. The federal lawsuit, filed in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Platform Pacaso Releases Report Identifying Key Luxury Home Markets in the US
Pacaso, the real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, released a report “identifying the top ten luxury second home markets across the U.S. in 2022.”. To determine the top U.S. markets, Pacaso reportedly “analyzed second home mortgage rate lock data, an indicator of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Offers 500+ Funds via an Investment Platform Integrated into its App
C6 Bank has again expanded the investment options available to its clients. Now, there are reportedly more than 500 funds listed on C6 Invest, the investment platform that is within the bank’s application. Among the options “are fixed income, equity, multimarket, currency and crypto funds, in addition to mutual funds and hedge funds available to C6 Global Invest clients.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Fintech Firm Sezzle to Offer Free Credit-Building to Consumers in Canada
Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in Canada, recently announced the expansion of Sezzle Up, a consumer credit-product, into the Canadian market. For Canadians who are either credit unserved or underserved, “the lack of a credit score and any history of credit activity can create barriers to get their ﬁrst credit product, as many lenders are hesitant to extend credit to consumers without any credit history or score.”
Comments / 0