ORANGE, NJ — The annual Orange toy and coat drive arranged by the Orange Democratic Committee was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Appian Way restaurant, to the delight of local children and their families. Hosted by Orange Democratic Committee Chairperson Antoinett A. Hall, the night included great food, music and plenty of gifts donated to residents and families in need.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO