Here's Everything New on Netflix in January 2023

By Laura Zornosa
 3 days ago

The new year on Netflix will arrive with a buffet of fresh content—including a smorgasbord of international offerings. In The Kings of the World , five homeless youngsters from Medellín journey through rural Colombia to claim a piece of land. The Lying Life of Adults , based on the 2019 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, follows Giovanna (Giordana Marengo) as she comes of age in 1990s Naples. And Copenhagen Cowboy , by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn ( Pusher , Drive , The Neon Demon ), navigates the Copenhagen criminal underworld in shades of neon noir.

A couple of new Netflix originals nod to classic works of the past. The Pale Blue Eye , based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, also references Edward Allen Poe—quite directly, in fact, as Harry Melling ( Harry Potter ) plays the young poet with a knack for solving mysteries. And That ‘90s Show is a follow-up, of course, to the beloved millennial classic That ‘70s Show . Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), is visiting her grandparents for the summer—and yes, Kitty and Red are back.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2023

Available January 1

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband : Season 2

Available January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

Available January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia : Season 2

Woman of the Dead

Available January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France : Season 1, Part 2

Available January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Available January 11

Noise

Sexify : Season 2

Available January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

Available January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo : Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

Available January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

That ‘90s Show

Women at War

Available January 20

Bake Squad : Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda : Season 4

Mission Majnu

Represent

Şahmaran

Shanty Town

Available January 23

Narvik

Available January 25

Against the Ropes

Available January 26

Daniel Spellbound : Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10

Available January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg : Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

Available January 30

Princess Power

Available January 31

Cunk on Earth

Pamela, a love story

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023

Available January 1

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

Available January 6

Love Island USA : Season 2

The Walking Dead : Season 11

Available January 9

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Available January 17

The Devil to Pay

Available January 19

The Pez Outlaw

Available January 20

The Real World : Season 28

Available January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Available January 24

Little Angel : Volume 2

Available January 25

Begin Again

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2023

Leaving January 6

Bulletproof 2

Leaving January 8

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving January 12

CHIPS

Leaving January 15

Steve Jobs

Leaving January 17

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Leaving January 26

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 29

She’s Funny That Way

Leaving January 31

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3

CALIFORNIA STATE
