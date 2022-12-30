ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Sea Coast Echo

Sam Asghari hits back at claims he controls Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has addressed speculation he "controls" his wife Britney Spears. The 28-year-old model spoke out after fans claimed Britney, 41, was not in charge of her own social media accounts following a post on her birthday in December when she gushed about her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Sam...
Sea Coast Echo

New Year, New You! Live like a star by following these celebrities lifestyle tips...

What are your plans for 2023? Have you made any New Year's resolutions?. Maybe you could make some changes in your life by following the advice of your favorite stars. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Kylie Jenner, here are some lifestyle tips that help you live like a celebrity... Originally published...

