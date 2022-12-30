This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Companies Can ‘Hire' a Virtual Person for About $14k a Year in China
Tech company Baidu said the number of virtual people projects it's worked on for clients has doubled since last year, with a wide price range of as little as $2,800 to a whopping $14,300 per year. Beijing city announced in August a plan to build up the municipal virtual people...
Retailers Brace for Tougher Times and More Frugal Customers in 2023
January means high stakes for retailers as they close out the holiday quarter. Companies are under pressure to clear through excess inventory. Some economists and industry watchers anticipate a recession for the U.S. January is typically an overlooked month for retailers. Shoppers make returns and exchanges. They come to stores...
Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year
Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
Asia-Pacific Markets Inch Lower as Region Kicks Off 2023
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in Asia are set for a lower open as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.38% in its first hour of trade. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.48% in its first session of the year on Monday, with the Kosdaq also falling 0.61%.
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
