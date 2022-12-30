This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in Asia are set for a lower open as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.38% in its first hour of trade. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.48% in its first session of the year on Monday, with the Kosdaq also falling 0.61%.

