Read full article on original website
Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
Daughter getting Ph.D. refuses to allow mom to tag along on business trips, mom says she needs to "get over herself"
Evidently, one 50-year-old mom does not understand why her 26-year-old daughter doesn't want her tagging along on business trips and feels that the daughter thinks her mother is not "good enough" to be around her peers and colleagues (source).
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Sea Coast Echo
Sam Asghari hits back at claims he controls Britney Spears
Sam Asghari has addressed speculation he "controls" his wife Britney Spears. The 28-year-old model spoke out after fans claimed Britney, 41, was not in charge of her own social media accounts following a post on her birthday in December when she gushed about her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Sam...
Sea Coast Echo
Logic's wife pregnant
Logic is to be a father for the second time. The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - marked New Year's Day (01.01.23) by excitedly telling his fans that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Bobby. Logic shared...
Sea Coast Echo
Professor Green nearly died after seizure
Professor Green almost died after suffering a seizure at home. The 'Lullaby' hitmaker fell "face down" into steel and concrete after convulsing for eight minutes while on his own at home in April and he has been "clawing [his] way back" to health ever since. He revealed on Instagram: "I...
Sea Coast Echo
New Year, New You! Live like a star by following these celebrities lifestyle tips...
What are your plans for 2023? Have you made any New Year's resolutions?. Maybe you could make some changes in your life by following the advice of your favorite stars. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Kylie Jenner, here are some lifestyle tips that help you live like a celebrity... Originally published...
Sea Coast Echo
Prince Harry to appear on 60 Minutes
Prince Harry has filmed an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Duke of Sussex - who stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - will make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir 'Spare' when he appears on CBS' '60 Minutes' next Sunday (08.01.23), two days before the release of his book.
Comments / 0