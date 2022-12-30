Road 2 the Championship: Watch UGA Peach Bowl special LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs will look to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second year in a row.

No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Channel 2 is the official local TV station of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo have been anchoring live Team 2 Coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ahead of the big game Saturday night, Channel 2 will air “Road 2 the Championship” special LIVE from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The program will air Friday night at 8 p.m. only on Channel 2.

Here is what you can expect during “Road 2 the Championship”:

Look back at UGA and Ohio State’s paths to the College Football Playoff

Interviews with Coach Kirby Smart and UGA players

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shares his memories playing against Georgia in 1993 Citrus Bowl

Live look at the final preparations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

©2022 Cox Media Group