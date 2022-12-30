ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Road 2 the Championship: Watch UGA Peach Bowl special LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs will look to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second year in a row.

No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Channel 2 is the official local TV station of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo have been anchoring live Team 2 Coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ahead of the big game Saturday night, Channel 2 will air “Road 2 the Championship” special LIVE from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The program will air Friday night at 8 p.m. only on Channel 2.

Here is what you can expect during “Road 2 the Championship”:

  • Look back at UGA and Ohio State’s paths to the College Football Playoff
  • Interviews with Coach Kirby Smart and UGA players
  • ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shares his memories playing against Georgia in 1993 Citrus Bowl
  • Live look at the final preparations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
