Road 2 the Championship: Watch UGA Peach Bowl special LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs will look to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second year in a row.
No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl on Saturday night in Atlanta.
Channel 2 is the official local TV station of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo have been anchoring live Team 2 Coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ahead of the big game Saturday night, Channel 2 will air “Road 2 the Championship” special LIVE from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The program will air Friday night at 8 p.m. only on Channel 2.
Here is what you can expect during “Road 2 the Championship”:
- Look back at UGA and Ohio State’s paths to the College Football Playoff
- Interviews with Coach Kirby Smart and UGA players
- ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shares his memories playing against Georgia in 1993 Citrus Bowl
- Live look at the final preparations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0