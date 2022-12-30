The LUNC burn has now been in full swing for a couple of months now. In a bid to reduce the large supply of the token, investors had taken to sending coins to dead (burn) addresses. There had been a slowdown though toward the end of 2022 as the holidays came with low momentum but the first day of the new year has seen this quickly change. Already, the burn rate is up more than 6,000% as investors re-commit to the cause.

11 HOURS AGO