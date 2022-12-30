ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

2 teens injured after early morning hit-and-run in Clay County; FHP looking for truck

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two teens injured early Monday morning. FHP said a 17-year-old girl, of Keystone Heights, and a 19-year-old boy, of Jacksonville, were walking along SR-100 near Myrtle Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when a vehicle struck the teens and sped off.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: 1 dead after van becomes disabled on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s is dead after his van became disabled on Interstate 295 Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man crashed his van into the concrete barrier wall, and when it would no longer work, he stepped outside of it in the left lane, according to troopers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flights into Florida delayed due to air traffic control issue, FAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nationwide ground stop was issued Monday afternoon for flights into Florida due to a saturated air space, according to News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth. According to an article written by CNN, which received a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the air traffic control issues...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Choose your view: New Year’s Eve fireworks

Do you want to watch the fireworks shows around Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home? It’s as easy as pressing play above or you can now by watching our live streams available online and on News4JAX+. Choose from our raw feeds or live cameras of fireworks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a morning fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year’s Day. “Just devastated. It’s just really tragic. It is shocking, and a very, very sad day,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Meet Duval County’s baby New Year 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m. Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The baby girl has a 6-year-old big...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after domestic shooting in Northside neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends told News4JAX that Randall Pitts was the man who was shot in a domestic incident on Sunday. Pitts died at the hospital. His death marked the first homicide of the year in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy