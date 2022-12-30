Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach residents mourn man killed in building fire on New Year’s
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Friends have identified the man killed in a fire on New Year’s morning in Jacksonville Beach as a longtime local and music lover. Because the family has asked for privacy, News4JAX has removed his name from the story. Friends said the man was a...
News4Jax.com
DUI crash survivor who lost brother, unborn twins now pays for NYE Uber rides for others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This past year has been about emotional healing for Raquel Haralambou. The day after Christmas in 2020, Haralambou and her family were hit by a drunk driver in St. Augustine. Haralambou was seriously injured. The crash killed her brother, Jimmy, and her unborn twin girls, Jennie...
News4Jax.com
2 teens injured after early morning hit-and-run in Clay County; FHP looking for truck
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two teens injured early Monday morning. FHP said a 17-year-old girl, of Keystone Heights, and a 19-year-old boy, of Jacksonville, were walking along SR-100 near Myrtle Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when a vehicle struck the teens and sped off.
News4Jax.com
Fireworks blamed for two Jacksonville fires on New Year’s Eve; no injuries reported
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said fireworks caused at least two different fires in Jacksonville on Saturday night as people around the city celebrated the new year. JFRD said the fires started just before midnight on the Northside and in the Sans Pareil neighborhood between Kernan and...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
News4Jax.com
Recent thefts in Murray Hill have residents on edge about increased crime in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Murray Hill residents are speaking out about what they call an increase in crime where they live. One couple said their car was stolen on New Year’s Day, and this isn’t the couple’s first time being a victim of theft. “I woke...
News4Jax.com
FHP: 1 dead after van becomes disabled on I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s is dead after his van became disabled on Interstate 295 Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man crashed his van into the concrete barrier wall, and when it would no longer work, he stepped outside of it in the left lane, according to troopers.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Bicyclist killed on State Route 200 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F150 on State Road 200, west of Adams Road on Sunday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Another pickup truck traveling behind the Ford F150 also collided with the bicyclist, according to troopers. The bicyclist...
News4Jax.com
Flights into Florida delayed due to air traffic control issue, FAA says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nationwide ground stop was issued Monday afternoon for flights into Florida due to a saturated air space, according to News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth. According to an article written by CNN, which received a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the air traffic control issues...
News4Jax.com
Choose your view: New Year’s Eve fireworks
Do you want to watch the fireworks shows around Northeast Florida from the comfort of your own home? It’s as easy as pressing play above or you can now by watching our live streams available online and on News4JAX+. Choose from our raw feeds or live cameras of fireworks...
News4Jax.com
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after building catches fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a morning fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year’s Day. “Just devastated. It’s just really tragic. It is shocking, and a very, very sad day,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the...
News4Jax.com
Meet Duval County’s baby New Year 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first baby of the year was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. Baptist Health’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3:11 a.m. Mom Kotteeswari and dad Srinivasan had a baby girl, weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. The baby girl has a 6-year-old big...
News4Jax.com
Person walking to work finds man shot to death in front yard near Moncrief: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was found dead Monday morning in a front yard of a home on West 31st Street near Moncrief Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, someone was walking to work when they saw the body lying on the ground in...
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after domestic shooting in Northside neighborhood: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends told News4JAX that Randall Pitts was the man who was shot in a domestic incident on Sunday. Pitts died at the hospital. His death marked the first homicide of the year in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on...
News4Jax.com
‘Tough times happen’: Middleburg Grumpy’s owner excited for reopening year after devastating fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg says the last year has been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, but he’s excited to get back to serving the community. Walk in, and the first thing you’ll now see is a charred sign (pictured...
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment on Jacksonville’s Northside Sunday afternoon. JSO said it was called to The Avery Apartments on Duval Road to perform a well-being check around 12:30 p.m. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s unresponsive.
News4Jax.com
‘I can’t even believe it. I’m thankful’: Community packs Riverside restaurant on last day of business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Judging by the crowd inside Southern Roots Filling Station Saturday morning, it would be hard for some to believe it was the last day the popular vegan restaurant would be open for business. The line to get in for a last cup of Joe and bite to eat went around the corner outside the business on King Street.
