Some of these comments are really disturbing. This is not the time for jokes and offhand remarks. Think of the family and how they lost a loved one. Give them prayers, comfort and peace. NOT this garbage. Gracious Father, we lift this family up to you in their time of loss. Father, we ask you to send peace and comfort to them. Amen.
Such a tragedy for his friends & family. ESPECIALLY on Christmas. The stress of the holidays claims many lives this time of year. Hug your loved ones & express that love & admiration often. 💕
We were out on my friends boat ,fishing for salmon,beautiful sunny day,my friend who owned the boat caught all the fish that day,we went home ,put the boat away, cleaned the fish ,afterwards sat down on his patio,he said what a beautiful time ,with my best friends,caught some fish,the lord has blessed me,slumped in his chair,we started CPR immediately,two grown men trying to save our friends life,crying like babies,begging him not to leave us,we couldn’t save him,you just never know when it’s your time to go,death doesn’t discriminate,rich or poor everybody dies💔
