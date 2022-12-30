ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
247Sports

Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools

247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ohio State football: What they're saying about C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft stock after Peach Bowl performance

Stroud, who 247Sports ranked as a five-star as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, battled one of college football's best defenses. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards — including a key 27-yard jaunt — on the ground. Stroud also helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, though Ohio State missed the attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction

A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Mike Locksley breaks silence in one-sided South Carolina war of words, willing to settle it on the field

It's been the unlikeliest of 'rivalries,' if you can call it that, this beef between South Carolina and Maryland football. It started last year when Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, upset after four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham flipped his commitment to Maryland, accused Terps coach Mike Locksley of orchestrating a fake commitment to South Carolina in order to make a bigger splash when committing to Maryland.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy