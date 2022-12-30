Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Five-star safety Caleb Downs' father explains what kept Alabama on top
Gary Downs, five-star safety and Alabama signee Caleb Downs' father, shares his thoughts on what kept his son's commitment solid with the Crimson Tide in the end.
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
247Sports
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
247Sports
Ohio State football: What they're saying about C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft stock after Peach Bowl performance
Stroud, who 247Sports ranked as a five-star as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, battled one of college football's best defenses. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards — including a key 27-yard jaunt — on the ground. Stroud also helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, though Ohio State missed the attempt.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
247Sports
Mike Locksley breaks silence in one-sided South Carolina war of words, willing to settle it on the field
It's been the unlikeliest of 'rivalries,' if you can call it that, this beef between South Carolina and Maryland football. It started last year when Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, upset after four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham flipped his commitment to Maryland, accused Terps coach Mike Locksley of orchestrating a fake commitment to South Carolina in order to make a bigger splash when committing to Maryland.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
Speedy connection between two Husker coaching staffs paid off
It can be easy to shrug when hearing a recruit is fast. Sure. Everyone is supposedly fast at this level. Better be. But in the case of Brice Turner, faaaaaaast deserves emphasis. Add all those extra aaaaaaaa's. Speedy is also the kind of connection between two coaching staffs that was...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Photos: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Images from the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl, where No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 7 Clemson 31-14 on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium to cap an 11-win season:. The Tennessee team busses arrive at Hard Rock Stadium as the Vols make their return to...
Comments / 0