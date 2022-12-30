Read full article on original website
State College
‘We Haven’t Reinvented the Wheel’: Penn State Pleased with Offensive Line Improvement
It’s no secret that Penn State’s offensive line has commonly been a weak link over James Franklin’s tenure as head coach. From inconsistent play to giving up 10 sacks to Temple in 2015, it hasn’t been pretty. But now, the Nittany Lions have come a long way in building up its five-man front.
State College
James Franklin: Olu Fashanu Game-Time Decision, Keyvone Lee Available for Rose Bowl
Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision for the Penn State’s matchup against Utah, coach James Franklin said during his Rose Bowl press conference on Sunday. He also said that running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the game. Fashanu suffered an apparent injury during the...
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl
Penn State and Utah will take the field on Monday afternoon in Pasadena for the last “normal” Rose Bowl in the pre playoff expansion era. That will one day become a piece of trivia for college football fans many years from now, but in the meanwhile plenty of narratives and storylines will shape Penn State football’s much more immediate future. Here are five storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look for win No. 11 on the year.
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
State College
Opportunity Awaits Penn State Receiver Mitchell Tinsley at Rose Bowl Amid Washington’s Absence
As was the case for a majority of his collegiate career, Mitchell Tinsley’s tenure at Penn State began as a result of risk. The wide receiver joined his new school in December 2021 following a mammoth season at Western Kentucky. Starting 14 games, Tinsley snagged 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
State College
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Cultivating Confidence in Pasadena
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has long been known as a hands-on coach. During the season, Diaz could frequently be seen putting his hands in the dirt alongside his players at practice. At a Rose Bowl practice that was highlighted by liberal shouting and expletives Friday, Diaz’s intensity took a different...
Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s
Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
State College
After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
State College Celebrates Annual First Night Celebration
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A little bit of rain didn’t dampen the annual First Night celebration throughout downtown State College Saturday evening, as people came out to view ice sculptures and take in free entertainment. “We’ve got about 25 free events going on across downtown State College,” organizer Carolyn Donaldson said. “And it’s kind of […]
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
State College
Centre of Adventure: Exploring Shingletown Gap and the famous Roman Tower
As we head into the coldest part of winter, most people probably are not thinking about hiking, but there is something about getting out in the woods during the colder months that really makes me happy. Maybe it is the quietness of the woods when there is snow on the...
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
State College
State College School Board President Amber Concepcion Appointed Centre County Commissioner
Current State College Area School Board President Amber Concepcion has been selected to replace Michael Pipe as Centre County commissioner as Pipe prepares to leave for a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion, a Democrat, to fill Pipe’s unexpired term through...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
