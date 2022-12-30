ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Utah in the Rose Bowl

Penn State and Utah will take the field on Monday afternoon in Pasadena for the last “normal” Rose Bowl in the pre playoff expansion era. That will one day become a piece of trivia for college football fans many years from now, but in the meanwhile plenty of narratives and storylines will shape Penn State football’s much more immediate future. Here are five storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look for win No. 11 on the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s

Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College Celebrates Annual First Night Celebration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A little bit of rain didn’t dampen the annual First Night celebration throughout downtown State College Saturday evening, as people came out to view ice sculptures and take in free entertainment. “We’ve got about 25 free events going on across downtown State College,” organizer Carolyn Donaldson said. “And it’s kind of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow

If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
BELLEFONTE, PA
insideradio.com

Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.

The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
ALTOONA, PA

