The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Mashed

Burger King Is Dropping An International Chicken Sandwich Line In 2023

When you think Burger King, you probably don't immediately think multiple kinds of chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, maybe, sure, but not Burger King. Well, the 68-year-old chain is planning to change that this winter (per Burger King and Chew Boom). While Taste of Home named the fast food chicken sandwich as the sandwich of the decade for the 1960s, it wasn't until 1978 that Burger King introduced the now long-standing menu item (per Encyclopedia).

