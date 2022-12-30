Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” For the Buckeyes, But Jim Knowles Says It's “One Our Guys Have Worked For All Year”

So close, yet so far away, it seems. In order to beat Georgia and upset the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night, Ohio State had to play its best game of the season. It did, at least offensively, but the Buckeyes came up just short in the end, losing a heartbreaker to the top-ranked Bulldogs, 42-41.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO