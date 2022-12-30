ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” For the Buckeyes, But Jim Knowles Says It's “One Our Guys Have Worked For All Year”

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida

Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“(Ohio State) Played Well Enough to Win”

So close, yet so far away, it seems. In order to beat Georgia and upset the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night, Ohio State had to play its best game of the season. It did, at least offensively, but the Buckeyes came up just short in the end, losing a heartbreaker to the top-ranked Bulldogs, 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Defensive Shortcomings Cost Buckeyes Again in Peach Bowl Loss to Georgia

Going into the 2022 season, Ohio State didn’t shy away from setting high expectations for Jim Knowles’ first year. At Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he thought the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this year. A few weeks later, Knowles doubled down on those comments, saying he thought Ohio State should have a top-five defense. Teradja Mitchell went even further, saying he thought Ohio State’s defense “should be aiming for No. 1.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Says “I Left My Heart Out On That Field,” Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tried to Fight” to Return in Fourth Quarter

That's the margin that separated Ohio State from a berth in next week's national championship game. The Buckeyes took a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter against Georgia, but it wasn't enough to hold off a Bulldog comeback that ended in a 42-41 win for the defending national champions in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Dallan Hayden Gets His First Start and Sonny Styles Plays Role on Defense As Ohio State’s Season Ends in Peach Bowl

The Buckeyes led for the majority of the Peach Bowl, but fell just short in the 42-41 loss to Georgia. Six freshmen saw playing time for the Buckeyes as they battled for four quarters before ultimately losing the Peach Bowl. Dallan Hayden and Sonny Styles were the freshmen who played the biggest roles in the New Year’s Eve battle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
ATHENS, GA

