Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” For the Buckeyes, But Jim Knowles Says It's “One Our Guys Have Worked For All Year”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
Eleven Warriors
Close Calls, Bad Breaks Swing Peach Bowl Out of Ohio State’s Favor in a Game of Inches in Atlanta
Beware, Buckeye fans. The following exercise isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, you may find an examination of the twists, turns, close calls and bad breaks that swung the result of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal rather maddening. But someone’s got to do it. Of...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida
Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Eleven Warriors
“(Ohio State) Played Well Enough to Win”
So close, yet so far away, it seems. In order to beat Georgia and upset the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night, Ohio State had to play its best game of the season. It did, at least offensively, but the Buckeyes came up just short in the end, losing a heartbreaker to the top-ranked Bulldogs, 42-41.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Defensive Shortcomings Cost Buckeyes Again in Peach Bowl Loss to Georgia
Going into the 2022 season, Ohio State didn’t shy away from setting high expectations for Jim Knowles’ first year. At Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he thought the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this year. A few weeks later, Knowles doubled down on those comments, saying he thought Ohio State should have a top-five defense. Teradja Mitchell went even further, saying he thought Ohio State’s defense “should be aiming for No. 1.”
Eleven Warriors
A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense
In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Says “I Left My Heart Out On That Field,” Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tried to Fight” to Return in Fourth Quarter
That's the margin that separated Ohio State from a berth in next week's national championship game. The Buckeyes took a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter against Georgia, but it wasn't enough to hold off a Bulldog comeback that ended in a 42-41 win for the defending national champions in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Eleven Warriors
2024 Targets Charles Lester III, Stacy Gage, Donovan Harbour and KJ Bolden Include Ohio State in Their Top Schools Lists
The first Hurry-Up of the new year may as well be titled “every 2024 prospect releases a top schools list.”. Several prospects with Ohio State offers narrowed down their recruitments over the weekend, some of which included the Buckeyes and others that did not. We’ll get into all of it below.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Fail to Hold Late Lead, Fall to Georgia in CFP Semifinal
Ohio State rang in the new year by squandering a 38-24 fourth quarter lead, giving up an 18-3 blitz over the game's final 10 minutes and missing a 50-yard field goal as the clock struck midnight in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As Ryan...
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Gets His First Start and Sonny Styles Plays Role on Defense As Ohio State’s Season Ends in Peach Bowl
The Buckeyes led for the majority of the Peach Bowl, but fell just short in the 42-41 loss to Georgia. Six freshmen saw playing time for the Buckeyes as they battled for four quarters before ultimately losing the Peach Bowl. Dallan Hayden and Sonny Styles were the freshmen who played the biggest roles in the New Year’s Eve battle.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Northwestern, 73-57, to Claim Its Second Big Ten Victory and Improve to 10-3 This Season
Ohio State men's basketball is undefeated in 2023. The Buckeyes played New Year's Day hoops against Northwestern on Sunday and defeated the Wildcats, 73-57, on Sunday to claim their third consecutive victory and improve to 10-3 overall with a 2-0 record in Big Ten competition. Team 1 2 FINAL. OHIO...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reenters AP Top 25 At No. 24 Following Wins Over Alabama A&M And Northwestern
The Buckeyes are back in the rankings. After wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern over the past week, Ohio State starts the new year ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes had been unranked for the final two weeks of 2022. AP TOP 25 Poll. RANK TEAM...
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
