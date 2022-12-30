On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.

