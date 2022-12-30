Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
One Lane Of M-28 To Be Closed Tuesday Near Munising
One lane of M-28 will be closed to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Alger Heights Road between Munising and Wetmore while crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) install and test new equipment on the digital message sign (DMS) on the north side of M-28. A single-lane closure using...
WLUC
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
thebaycities.com
A Menominee Man receives consecutive Prison Sentences
On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.
WLUC
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, two people were arrested after meth was discovered during a traffic stop. Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Public Safety officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road, in Escanaba. Following a search of the vehicle, 1 ounce of methamphetamine was discovered by officers.
wnmufm.org
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
WLUC
Iron Mountain American Legion Post 50 hosts annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 50 in Iron Mountain hosted its 6th annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend. The Post served about 250 meals Saturday. The event also featured a raffle. For only $5 folks were treated to a dinner and a chance to win cash prizes up to $1,000.
WLUC
Mostly calm until snow system arrives on Tuesday
As we ring in the new year some areas got a light amount of snow and things have calmed down this afternoon. Conditions will remain calm and temperatures will remain above average for most of the week. Our next major system is scheduled to start in the overnight of Monday into Tuesday with moderate snow. Some of our southern counties like Menominee could experience mixed precipitation with the snow lasting most of Tuesday and begins to diminish by Wednesday afternoon.
Fox11online.com
