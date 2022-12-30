Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Worst day of my life.’ Man sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed Keesler airman.
A former civilian contractor will spend a decade in prison for hitting four airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, killing one and injuring the three others, while he was high on fentanyl and other drugs. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a...
WLOX
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
According to Mobile Police, the person killed in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile has been identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.
utv44.com
Mobile man's assault of mother garners heavy police response
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department and a swat team gathered at a trailer park on Gunn Road early Sunday evening. Police tell us it was a domestic situation, saying a man assaulted his mother. Mobile Police say the suspect was not a danger to anyone else;...
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when the 2021 Chevrolet ambulance he was driving crashed into the back of a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck shortly before 1 a.m., the LSP said. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of I-10 near Louisiana Hwy. 1090 in St. Tammany Parish.
Search for oil rig workers, pilot continues after crashed helicopter located in Gulf of Mexico
Less than a week after four men were killed in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico, family members confirm the aircraft has been located.
NOLA.com
WLOX
WDSU
WLOX
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
WALA-TV FOX10
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
wtvy.com
Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
