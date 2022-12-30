Read full article on original website
Related
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
‘GOAT,’ ‘gaslighting,’ ‘quiet quitting’ make 2023’s ‘Banished Words’ list
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Some things are better left unsaid. At least that’s the argument made by Lake Superior State University, which released a list of words the school has “banished” for 2023. In a news release revealing the entries for this year’s list, Lake...
Comments / 0