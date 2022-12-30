Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
UofL basketball turning the page entering 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a tough start to the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team is hoping the new calendar year is a new slate. "Start of 2023, new calendar year," said UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith. "We have to start with a fresh start." The Cards...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
WLKY.com
Reflecting on 2022: The most memorable stories from last year around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lot can change in a year. We covered everything in 2022, from dangerous storms to heinous crimes to moments that warmed our hearts. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from the past year, in no specific order. Long shot stuns,...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
Open Gym in Louisville
Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
watchstadium.com
Louisville’s El Ellis Turns Defense Into Offense Multiple Times In The 1st Half | ACC Must See Moment
Louisville guard El Ellis turned great defense into great offense three times in the 1st half of the Cardinals’ game at Kentucky. Watch as Ellis turns a steal into a great assist, a tough layup and a nice three-pointer to keep the game close in this ACC Must See Moment.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Win Over Louisville
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 86-63 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. The win improves UK to 9-4 on the season while dropping the Cards to 2-12. You can watch the press conference above: The latest on ...
WLKY.com
'She would love it': Monument unveiled honoring group known as Louisville 'Black Six'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before thousands marched in downtown Louisville for racial justice in 2020, thousands did the same in west Louisville during the 1960s. The unveiling on Friday in downtown Louisville was more than 50 years in the making. It was a surreal moment for the families of five men and one woman, known as the "Black Six."
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
Louisville extends an offer to Wyoming wide receiver transfer
Wyoming wide receiver transfer Joshua Cobbs, who made a visit to Oregon earlier this month, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Friday night. He announced the offer on his social media outlets. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cobbs played in 28 games over three seasons at Wyoming and...
texasmetronews.com
Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team
Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
WLKY.com
Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
WLKY.com
Meet Louisville's first-born babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:We have a late entry! Norton Healthcare reported that they had a baby, Silas McCoy, born at 2:13 a.m., just a little bit earlier than baby Riley and baby Azrael. Little Silas can be seen snug and happy here. WLKY wishes all the newborn babies and...
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
WLKY.com
‘It’s a new day in Louisville’: Craig Greenberg sworn in as city’s next mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville inaugurated its first new mayor in 12 years on Monday. Craig Greenberg is now officially Louisville's 51st mayor after an inauguration ceremony held at City Hall. Greenberg was filled with optimism as he took the oath of office on the Torah from his bar mitzvah...
Wave 3
UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After he got everyone talking by tracking the activity of a dying brain, UofL Health Neurosurgeon, Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, now finds his work on a prestigious list. ”I think that’s pretty remarkable for our group, for our work and also knowing what interest society has in...
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
WLKY.com
YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help you get healthier in 2023
New year's means new resolutions, including wanting to get healthier. The YMCA wants to help you with your goals in 2023. The club offered some tips to help you stick to your goals. Joining a group fitness class and making some friends or a healthy living challenge can help when...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Rain, storms early in Louisville's week usher in chilly air later on
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Impact weather moves into the area early in the week, bringing rain and thunderstorm activity. Monday brings the chance of a few light showers through the day, with highs in the mild 60s. Monday night is when the first round soaking rain and storms move in, mainly after 10 PM.
Comments / 2