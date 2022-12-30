ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

UofL basketball turning the page entering 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a tough start to the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team is hoping the new calendar year is a new slate. "Start of 2023, new calendar year," said UofL assistant coach Nolan Smith. "We have to start with a fresh start." The Cards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Open Gym in Louisville

Open Gym is a great way to get the kids out to burn off some energy. Whether it’s a really hot day or a cold and dreary day, open gym is fun all year round. Where can you find open gym in Louisville? Keep in mind, most of these options do come at a price. Most of the places offer a way to get a discount if you plan to go often. Also, those kinds of passes are great to give as birthday gifts or request as birthday gifts for your child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
LOUISVILLE, KY
texasmetronews.com

Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team

Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet Louisville's first-born babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE:We have a late entry! Norton Healthcare reported that they had a baby, Silas McCoy, born at 2:13 a.m., just a little bit earlier than baby Riley and baby Azrael. Little Silas can be seen snug and happy here. WLKY wishes all the newborn babies and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy