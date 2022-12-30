Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 college basketball ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Conference play is here across the board and now the real college basketball fun begins. Ask Connecticut. The Big East sent the Huskies to Xavier Saturday, and they departed with their first loss in 15 games. Ask Kentucky about visiting Missouri. Ask Baylor about visiting Iowa State. Ask Arkansas about traveling to Louisiana State.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange
The Cardinals return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.
Louisville Comeback Effort at Duke Falls Short
DURHAM, N.C. — The RV/RV Louisville women's basketball team battled all afternoon but could not overcome its early deficit and fell, 63-56, to Duke Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) got within two twice in the final quarter but a late Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0) run was the difference.
wdrb.com
Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
texasmetronews.com
Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team
Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
Louisville extends an offer to Wyoming wide receiver transfer
Wyoming wide receiver transfer Joshua Cobbs, who made a visit to Oregon earlier this month, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Friday night. He announced the offer on his social media outlets. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cobbs played in 28 games over three seasons at Wyoming and...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result
Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013. JCPS released a statement, which read:. "Ted...
wdrb.com
Police identify Indiana man hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County last week. Indiana State Police said in a release that Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana died at the scene on Dec. 29. The accident happened...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting
The police are still searching for the shooter.
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set. The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate. According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to...
wdrb.com
2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
Comments / 0