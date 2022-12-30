ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

BOZICH | My weekly AP Top 25 college basketball ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Conference play is here across the board and now the real college basketball fun begins. Ask Connecticut. The Big East sent the Huskies to Xavier Saturday, and they departed with their first loss in 15 games. Ask Kentucky about visiting Missouri. Ask Baylor about visiting Iowa State. Ask Arkansas about traveling to Louisiana State.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Comeback Effort at Duke Falls Short

DURHAM, N.C. — The RV/RV Louisville women's basketball team battled all afternoon but could not overcome its early deficit and fell, 63-56, to Duke Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinals (11-5, 2-1) got within two twice in the final quarter but a late Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0) run was the difference.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
texasmetronews.com

Black Student Without Legs Makes His Middle School’s Basketball Team

Nationwide — Josiah Johnson, an 8th grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky who was born without legs, has become a part of the school’s basketball team. For Josiah, basketball is “something I had to do,” he told WLKY. “I don’t want you doubting me because I don’t have legs. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you, and just as good as you are, if not better.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result

Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year. The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar. "FINAL: Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Former Male High School principal dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013. JCPS released a statement, which read:. "Ted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
LOUISVILLE, KY

