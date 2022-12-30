ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
CoinDesk

BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot

The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)

Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Bitcoin Price Prediction – How High Can BTC Go in 2023?

Bitcoin price prediction stays bullish after recovering above the $16,450 degree. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the 2 most useful cryptocurrencies, have failed to interrupt out of their consolidation part and are actually buying and selling at round $16,000 and $1,100, respectively. Nevertheless, the explanation for its downward rally could...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy