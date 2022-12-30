ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

This one-time candidate to lead Miami-Dade Schools will now oversee Arkansas education

Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary.

“He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms under Governor @RonDeSantisFL and we are ready to transform Arkansas education,” Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Oliva, a former Flagler County superintendent of schools, has worked at the Florida Department of Education since 2017 and heads the Division of Public Schools.

He was a candidate in early 2022 to become superintendent of the Miami-Dade County schools, succeeding Alberto Carvalho. Sanders will be inaugurated Jan. 10.

