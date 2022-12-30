Read full article on original website
OCPD: Suspect Accused Of Shoplifting At Walmart Shoots At Security Guard, Flees Scene
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting and shooting at a security guard Monday night. The incident happened at a Walmart located at 2000 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, police said. Police received a call about a shooting at the store and said upon arrival,...
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting; Suspect In Custody
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said the incident happened near Northwest 23rd and Villa Avenue. Police said a woman shot a man in both legs, and the man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening...
1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny
A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash
A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
Armed Robbery Suspect Escapes Police Custody Twice In Same Day
A suspect from Spencer was arrested two times Thursday after a chase with police and escaping police custody. Dakota Rust is facing multiple complaints, including armed robbery, eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, escape from arrest and attempt to escape from prison. This began Thursday afternoon...
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
