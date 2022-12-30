ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues

WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student  “begrudgingly agreed” […]
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
huroninsider.com

Pregnant woman accused of assaulting ex-boyfriend, his current girlfriend

BERLIN HEIGHTS – An Elyria woman was arrested early Christmas morning after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the house on State Route 113 in Berlin Heights after a woman called claiming she was being assaulted and was then disconnected.
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man tries to give police the slip, stashes marijuana in butter tub: Chagrin Falls police

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Traffic stop, East Washington Street:. While on a traffic stop 1:19 p.m. Dec. 15 at Philomethian Street an officer saw a yellow glass marijuana pipe in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana in a plastic butter container. The driver received a written warning, and the pipe and marijuana were seized for destruction.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
27 First News

Harold R. Cole, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Richard Cole, age 89, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1933, to the late Lewis and Bessie Smith Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ireda Cole. Harold was a kind...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Charles K. Mains, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Mains, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by his side. Charles was born May 19, 1935, in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. He went to Westinghouse High School in Pennsylvania. He then moved to the Youngstown area. On June 28, 1958,...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

David Ray Wheeler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Wheeler, age 40, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving fiancé by his side. David was born December 15, 1982 in Marion, Virginia to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park

BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
BROOK PARK, OH
27 First News

Josephine Constantinovich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland. Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown. There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Reverend Nathaniel DuBose, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel DuBose, Sr. also known as Nate, 81,. transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday December 27, 2022. Nathaniel was born November 19, 1941 to Daniel Lee and Mary Lee DuBose. Nathaniel graduated from The Rayen High School. He enlisted into the United States Army where...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

