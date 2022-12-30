Read full article on original website
Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues
WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student “begrudgingly agreed” […]
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
huroninsider.com
Pregnant woman accused of assaulting ex-boyfriend, his current girlfriend
BERLIN HEIGHTS – An Elyria woman was arrested early Christmas morning after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the house on State Route 113 in Berlin Heights after a woman called claiming she was being assaulted and was then disconnected.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.
cleveland19.com
Portage County man accused of killing 11-year-old brother, found not competent to stand trial
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his 11-year-old brother to death has been found not competent to stand trial at this time. Windham police said Nathan McAtee killed Joseph McAtee on April 19, 2022. Joseph was found dead in their their Cloverleaf Road apartment building.
Parent files lawsuit after 8th-grade daughter strip-searched at middle school
A federal lawsuit accuses the Willoughby-Eastlake School district of violating a teen's constitutional rights, failing to train school employees, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
Man tries to give police the slip, stashes marijuana in butter tub: Chagrin Falls police
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Traffic stop, East Washington Street:. While on a traffic stop 1:19 p.m. Dec. 15 at Philomethian Street an officer saw a yellow glass marijuana pipe in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana in a plastic butter container. The driver received a written warning, and the pipe and marijuana were seized for destruction.
27 First News
Harold R. Cole, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Richard Cole, age 89, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1933, to the late Lewis and Bessie Smith Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ireda Cole. Harold was a kind...
27 First News
Charles K. Mains, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles K. Mains, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by his side. Charles was born May 19, 1935, in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. He went to Westinghouse High School in Pennsylvania. He then moved to the Youngstown area. On June 28, 1958,...
27 First News
David Ray Wheeler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Wheeler, age 40, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at home after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving fiancé by his side. David was born December 15, 1982 in Marion, Virginia to...
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
27 First News
Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
cleveland19.com
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
27 First News
Josephine Constantinovich, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland. Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown. There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating...
27 First News
Reverend Nathaniel DuBose, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel DuBose, Sr. also known as Nate, 81,. transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday December 27, 2022. Nathaniel was born November 19, 1941 to Daniel Lee and Mary Lee DuBose. Nathaniel graduated from The Rayen High School. He enlisted into the United States Army where...
