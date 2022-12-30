ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald and Tribune

Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer

Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Camper destroyed in Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year

ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Hikers rescued in Greene County

Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Appalachian Studies students present at national research symposium

Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium. The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year

KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now:Top Stories of 2022

Online readers of the Kingsport Times News, www.timesnews.net, voted for the Top Five stories of 2022 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23. Below are the final results:
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023

As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leaves some schools all wet

KINGSPORT — Area school system fire sprinkler systems burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling blackouts, which some...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy