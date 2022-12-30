Read full article on original website
Herald and Tribune
Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer
Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
wcyb.com
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
Johnson City Press
ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February
East Tennessee State University is launching a Master of Public Health concentration in public health leadership and policy, and is accepting applications for the first class of students to enter in fall 2023. The MPH in public health leadership and policy is designed to meet the needs of working professionals...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Appalachian Studies students present at national research symposium
Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium. The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
Johnson City Press
Watch Now:Top Stories of 2022
Online readers of the Kingsport Times News, www.timesnews.net, voted for the Top Five stories of 2022 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 23. Below are the final results:
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shared some of the district’s accomplishments from 2022 while looking forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
Johnson City Press
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leaves some schools all wet
KINGSPORT — Area school system fire sprinkler systems burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling blackouts, which some...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
