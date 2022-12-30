Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Spotify From Starting Automatically on Windows
When you install the Spotify app on your Windows computer, it will automatically set itself as a startup app. It does this by default. However, if you don't want to see Spotify every time you turn on your computer, you can easily stop that from happening.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Phone Arena
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
makeuseof.com
5 Awesome Features of the Rivian Amazon Delivery Van
Rivian is an automaker best known for its excellent R1 line of vehicles. The R1T is especially iconic with its cartoonish mug and awesome off-road capability.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft is preparing Windows 11 for devices with foldable screens arriving in 2023
The Microsoft He wants his products to be available on all platforms. Giant wants Redmond to adapt Windows 11 operating system for computers of all kinds. The operating system should be usable on desktop computers, laptops, and even laptops with a foldable screen, such as Asus Zenbook 17 Vol. Microsoft...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | MediaTek Genio 700 unveiled as new IoT platform with dual display and USB 3.2 Gen1 support
Accessory AI Android Business ARM Internet of Things (IoT) Launch Software Linux / Unix. MediaTek has come to CES 2023 to demo its Wi-Fi 7 line of business and how it is about to take off in earnest this year. However, there is also space for its latest IoT chip as well. The new Genio 700 slots in just below its series' current 1200 flagship, yet shows just how far processing solutions for this form of computing has come already.
Android Headlines
Android 13 lands on Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Android 13 is here for Samsung Galaxy A23 5G users in the US. The big Android update is rolling out to unlocked variants of the phone stateside. The carrier-locked models should also soon pick up the new release. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update has already been rolled out to the phone in most international markets.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch from a Local Account to a Microsoft Account on Windows
When you're setting up your Windows account, you'll have the option to link it to your Microsoft account. If you skipped this step initially, maybe because you didn't have a Microsoft account or an internet connection at the time, or you didn't see the need, you'll be using what's known as a local user account.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is first in line for the January security patch
Samsung makes some of the best Android phones you can buy today, and they all come with the promise of prompt software updates and security patches. Through 2022, the brand garnered appreciation from users for its timely Android 13-based One UI 5 release. In 2023, the company seems intent on keeping the streak going, starting with bumping the Galaxy Note 10 to the January 2023 security patch.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop OneDrive From Opening on Startup in Windows
OneDrive is a popular cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. By default, OneDrive runs automatically every time you boot up your computer. However, if you feel that OneDrive's auto-start feature serves no useful purpose to you, it's possible to disable it.
Oppo smartphones could launch with an in-house chipset in 2024
Oppo has reportedly hired thousands of people to develop its own smartphone chipset, suggesting that it won't rely on external partnerships.
CNET
iPhone 15 Pro Could See Longer Battery Life From New Chip Line
Next-generation chips from Apple partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just entered mass production, the company announced on Thursday. TSMC is highlighting the new chip's reduction in power consumption, possibly signaling longer battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The new chips will be built on a 3-nanometer...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Anaconda on Ubuntu
Anaconda is an open-source software used to manage machine learning, data science, and other scientific workflows. It is an integrated Python environment that comes packed with hundreds of scientific packages that help you get started with your projects.
