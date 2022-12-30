ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
fox5dc.com

DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
fox5dc.com

2023 New Year's babies born at hospitals across DC region

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hospitals across the D.C. region reported the first New Year's babies born in 2023. Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring reported the area’s first New Year's baby born at 12:03 a.m. Sunday. University of Maryland Medical Center in. reported their first New Year's baby -...
DC News Now

3 people shot to death around DC within hours

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
Nottingham MD

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
WTOP

Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink

Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase

Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
