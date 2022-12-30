Read full article on original website
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
fox5dc.com
On The Hill Interview with Gov. Larry Hogan as he wraps up 2 terms as Governor of Maryland
FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald sat down with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and looks back at the past 8 years serving the state. He discusses his experience battling cancer and looks ahead to his future.
fox5dc.com
2023 New Year's babies born at hospitals across DC region
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hospitals across the D.C. region reported the first New Year's babies born in 2023. Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring reported the area’s first New Year's baby born at 12:03 a.m. Sunday. University of Maryland Medical Center in. reported their first New Year's baby -...
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other. Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He […]
wnav.com
Maryland's New Attorney General Anthony Brown Lays Out His Priorities
Tomorrow will be a busy day at the State House as newly elected public officials take their oaths of office. Amongst them is Anthony Brown, who becomes Maryland's first black Attorney General after serving in Congress, and as Lt. Governor. Mr. Brown tells The Baltimore Sun that one of his...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Hogan cites his toughest challenges during time as Maryland governor
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2015 riots in Baltimore and his cancer diagnosis were the greatest challenges he faced during his time as governor. Hogan met with the Washington, D.C.-based Fox affiliate Fox 5 for an interview to reflect on his time as governor as his second term comes…
Bay Net
Morgan State University Scientists Working To Revive Maryland’s Softshell Clam Industry
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Over the past year, a group of scientists operating from Morgan State University (MSU) have been researching whether or not it is possible to bring back the Chesapeake Bay’s soft shell clam industry in the state of Maryland. Sometimes called white clams, manos, or...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase
Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
