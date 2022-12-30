Switching an old email account may look like a daunting task as you might worry about losing previous email messages, contacts, and other data in the process. If you have two email accounts from the same email service, you can just add the other account to the same profile and switch whenever you want. However, if you want to switch across different platforms; say Gmail and Outlook, it takes a little longer before you can migrate to the new account.

