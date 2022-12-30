Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
Hawks vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Monday, January 2 (Warriors remain elite at home)
The Golden State Warriors have quietly won four straight games, even without Stephen Curry, and they’re at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night with a chance to push that to five straight. Golden State has been terrific at Chase Center, per usual, this season. The team is...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
3 Michigan stars who won’t be back in 2023 and 3 who will return
Michigan football fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. Now three stars won’t be back, but some will still be returning in 2023. Coming into the Fiesta Bowl, the predominant narrative was that the Michigan Wolverines would simply overwhelm TCU and move on to the National Championship Game for either a rematch of last year’s semifinal against Georgia or a vaunted rematch against rival Ohio State. Instead, Jim Harbaugh’s team will be watching the Horned Frogs play while they sit back in Ann Arbor.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) returns to conference play against Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) on Monday night at Mackey Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs
Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Women’s college basketball rankings, Week 9: Conference play shakes things up
Conference play has arrived, and multiple upsets have caused a lot of movement in the AP rankings. For the first time in four weeks, the top five teams in women’s college basketball rankings have changed. South Carolina continued their streak at number one, with Stanford and Ohio State holding...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0