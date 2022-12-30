Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015045-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (CENTRAL APPOINTMENTS) PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (COVID PROGRAM CLERK) PARAMEDIC (SPECIALITY SERVICES) EMT (SPECIALITY SERVICES) Position: 543382. Code: 60015153-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: EMS SPECIAL SERVICES. Posting End Date: 01/05/2023. Salary: $33,156.11-$51,723.54. $2,500 New Hire Sign on Bonus!. EMT. Position: 542506.
Top 5: Channel 9′s most-viewed stories online in 2022
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 viewers viewed thousands of articles throughout a busy 2022, from personal stories surrounding COVID-19 to flight issues at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the many local stories in between. But among the tens of millions of views on WSOCTV.com, a few stories stood out among our local community -- here are the top five stories by Channel 9 that were viewed on our website.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Subscription Renewal Scams
CHARLOTTE – There’s a warning about a strange email many people are getting saying it’s time to renew an online subscription for next year. WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese says watch out if you get it so you don’t waste your money.
Missing Winston-Salem teen found in 'good health'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Hepler has been found safe and in 'good health', police say. Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen. Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.
scoopcharlotte.com
2022 Restaurants in Review. A Long List of Charlotte Restaurant Openings & Closings
What a year it’s been! 2022 was anything but quiet for Charlotte’s culinary scene. We witnessed many new hot restuarant openings, but unfortunately, also saw several of our favorites come to a close. Before we set our sights on all that 2023 has to offer in the foodie...
3 dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site just outside of Uptown Monday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reports. Two more people were transported to Atrium CMC with minor injuries. Charlotte Fire confirms Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, is headed to...
WBTV
New life for the old mall: Rowan Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on mall renovations
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Commissioners in Rowan County have set a public hearing this week to deal with a proposed plan to finance up to $30.1 million for renovations at the West End Plaza. The Salisbury Mall, now known as the West End Plaza, was purchased by Rowan County...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company
STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 1)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Salary Range: $59,592.00- $98,321.60 (Placement within range depends on relevant experience) Closing Date: Open Until Filled. Work Schedule: Monday – Friday 7:00AM – 3:30PM. Job Summary: The Fleet Manager Performs difficult technical work supervising...
Microsoft buys hundreds of acres for $1B Catawba County project
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Since announcing a $1 billion investment in November for new data centers in Catawba County, real estate records show Microsoft Corp. has bought hundreds of acres there. According to deeds filed with the county, Microsoft has acquired over 440 acres in Catawba County since last...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in November
RALEIGH — Iredell County’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in November to 3.5 percent. The county has a workforce of 93,836 individuals. According to the N.C. Department of Commerce, 3,281 people were unemployed in Iredell in November. The county’s unemployment rate declined from 3.7 percent in October. Unemployment...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
iredellfreenews.com
Steven Melvin Dellinger
Steven “Steve” Melvin Dellinger, 63, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born on January 18, 1959, in Catawba County, N.C., to the late Hugh and Ruth Stroud Dellinger. Steve was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) EVENTS SERVICES WORKER – DAY, EVENING AND WEEKEND FLEXIBILITY REQ. ($2,000 SIGNING BONUS) Location: RECREATION MACK CENTER. Grade: RN 80. SALARY RANGE: $29,748.00-$46,523.00. CLOSING DATE: 1/2/2023. SUMMER INTERN...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
