Whataboutme
3d ago
Why do people feel the need to walk on interstate highways? I don't even like driving on them.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
local21news.com
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster
A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of the first victim, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
WGAL
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Main and Mulberry streets. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified. Police have not released that person's name.
pahomepage.com
York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect
York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. York police searching for 19-year-old homicide suspect. Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas …. Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park asking for Christmas tree donations. New laws to take effect in PA for 2023. New laws to take...
wkok.com
State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody
LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
local21news.com
61-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by car in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a car crash that has left one woman dead at a crosswalk. According to Waynesboro Police Department, they were initially dispatched on Dec. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the crosswalk of W. Main St. and Mulberry St. When they arrived, police...
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after entering a crosswalk in Franklin County. The Waynesboro Police Department was dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the crosswalk at West Main and Mulberry streets. When they arrived, police discovered the woman, who later died from injuries. The identity of the...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police say dispute led to Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning in downtown Reading. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a building on the 900 block of Penn Street. According to Reading Police, just prior to the shooting, the victim and shooter were engaged in a...
WGAL
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
WGAL
61-year-old woman struck, killed in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Waynesboro, Franklin County. Waynesboro Police say a 61-year-old woman was hit just before 8 p.m. Saturday, in the area of West Main and Mulberry Streets. According to police, the striking vehicle and operator has been identified, and...
WGAL
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter
MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
