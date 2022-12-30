Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
1 dead, 2 children injured after 3-vehicle crash in Phoenix on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX — A 72-year-old woman is dead and two children were seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Phoenix on New Year’s Day, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road and found Faila Butunga with life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, another injured after being shot in Phoenix while driving on I-10
PHOENIX - A man was killed and another was badly hurt after being shot while driving on I-10 in Phoenix, the police department said on New Year's Day. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near I-10 and University Drive. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
Woman dead after being hit by car near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue
Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
KTAR.com
1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Five hurt in crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road
Five people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
ABC 15 News
One person displaced, no injuries reported after fire at central Phoenix building
PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says there are no injuries after a contents fire was contained to one apartment at a high-rise in central Phoenix on Sunday. Officials were called to the scene for reports of a high-rise fire around 9 a.m. The fire quickly grew in assignment with...
ABC 15 News
One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested for DUI after deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police are investigating a two-car, head-on crash that killed a woman and injured two men on Friday night, and resulted in a driver being arrested on suspicion of DUI. The crash happened near Cactus and Hayden roads around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. "A total of...
AZFamily
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit involved in deadly crash in Surprise, police say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alleged DUI driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a man on New Year’s Day. Just before 2 a.m., Surprise police were called to a crash involving three cars near Bell Road and Parkview Place. Investigators say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown was driving when she apparently rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the other car, 57-year-old Daniel Duran, lost control and swerved toward a median, police said. He then hit a palm tree and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, just west of 99th Avenue on Lower Buckeye Road. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting and haven’t yet identified a suspect.
AZFamily
Fire crews quickly put out fire at high-rise apartment building in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No firefighters or residents were hurt as crews battled a fire at a Phoenix high-rise building on Sunday morning. Investigators say the fire started on the 16th floor of an apartment building near Central and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. Over 40...
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
12news.com
Valley school threats a concern for police in new year
PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
Phoenix police looking for suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting
PHOENIX — One man has died in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police have identified the victim as Raymond Hernandez Jr. Following the shooting, Hernandez was rushed to the hospital by the Phoenix...
