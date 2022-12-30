Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack on Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins
The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft ‘Not Happy’ With Offensive Coaches
Like much of his team’s fanbase, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly is not pleased with the way New England’s offense has been run this season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston that sources have told him Kraft is “not happy” with the Patriots’ controversial offensive coaching setup.
Patriots-Bills Kickoff Time Announced As NFL Releases Week 18 Schedule
The New England Patriots will close out their 2022 regular season with an early-afternoon game in Buffalo. Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game at Highmark Stadium will be played at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Monday. Here is the league’s full Week 18 schedule:. The Patriots remain alive in the...
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
Patriots Players In Awe Of ‘Special’ Kyle Dugger After Latest Pick-Six
FOXBORO, Mass. — Most defensive players would be thrilled to score one touchdown in an entire season. Kyle Dugger? He’s now scored two and had a hand in another in the last month alone. The New England Patriots’ superb third-year safety delivered the most important play in Sunday’s...
NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents
The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason. Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both first-round selections by the franchise.
Why NFL’s Week 18 Scheduling Could Be Big Break For Patriots
The New England Patriots’ Week 18 opponent might not have anything to play for after all. Thanks to the NFL’s decision to flex next weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game to Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills could have the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up before they host the Patriots next Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Patriots Fans Sure To Have Casual Reaction To Jarrett Stidham Highlights
Jarrett Stidham stepped into the spotlight this week with the Las Vegas Raiders opting to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr. And the former New England Patriots draftee made the most of his first career start. Facing arguably the league’s best defense in Week 17, Stidham efficiently and impressively worked for...
Tyreek Hill Takes Blame For Dolphins Fourth-Quarter Pick In Loss To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wished he had a pivotal play back in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the Dolphins searching for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was called upon after Teddy Bridgewater exited due to a hand injury late in the third quarter, looked Hill’s way in New England territory.
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion
Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain. The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding....
Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo For 2023-24 Centennial Season
The Boston Bruins have officially unveiled the commemorative logo they will be using during their Centennial season in 2023-24. During the live telecast of Boston’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, unveiled a new commemorative logo to be used next season. You...
Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment Of Brutal Dropped Interception
If Sunday afternoon truly marked Devin McCourty’s final game at Gillette Stadium, there was some good and some bad in the Patriots safety’s Foxboro farewell. The good: New England beat the Miami Dolphins to keep its playoff hopes alive. The bad: McCourty submitted one of the worst dropped...
Tom Brady Clinches 20th Postseason Berth In Buccaneers Win
As the NFL regular season started to wind down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason hopes looked like they were starting to slip. With a win over the surging Carolina Panthers in Week 17, any and all worries dissipated. Brady and company came out on top with a 30-24 victory...
