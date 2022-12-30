'Lot of Juice Left': Aidan Hutchinson Has Not Hit Rookie Wall

Aidan Hutchinson feels ready to give more if Lions make the playoffs.

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has provided everything a No. 2 overall pick should bring to the table throughout their debut campaign.

This season, the talented defensive lineman has played a total of 867 defensive snaps, which ranks first among all rookies and the third-most of any player at his position.

Despite the elevated workload his first season for Detroit , Hutchinson does not feel he has hit the proverbial "rookie wall." For some, performances can dip at this point in the season, as the NFL regular season is longer than the college schedule.

"I think if there's anything, it's more mental than physical. Just because, you know, practice isn't too grueling compared to college," said Hutchinson this week. "But, yeah, I think I'm pretty good right now. I could play a few more games. I'm hoping, obviously, that we make the playoffs, because I still got a lot of juice left to give."

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has certainly paid attention, as he has noticed on film the quick development of Detroit's young sack-master.

“I think earlier in the year he was a raw rookie, but now he’s starting to figure it out a little bit,” Fields said. “I think he has definitely improved from week to week. He’s a good player, plays with a high motor and he’s a key player for that defense.”

Hutchinson and Detroit's defense are hoping to replicate the success they had earlier this season at Soldier Field (in a Week 10 victory).

In his first game against the Bears, Hutchinson forced his way into the backfield, and sacked Fields on the Bears’ last drive. He also recorded eight tackles.

Recall, he also was instrumental in Fields tossing a 20-yard pick-six to cornerback Jeff Okudah .

“The high effort, the motor -- that’s what everybody says about him,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. “It’s true; he has that. He’s got a good skill set. Good rush set for him, and that’s what the defense is trying to emulate."

Based on what Hutchinson has brought to the table for Detroit, the Bears may also spend a top draft pick on an impactful defensive end, with the team presently being in full-rebuild mode.

“I think that’s what you do when you get a first-round pick,” Eberflus explained. “They have to be highly skilled, which he is. And, they have to give great effort, and that’s what he does. So, he brings that to the table.”