MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Brian Daboll, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Marvin Jones, Kyle Dugger and J.J. Watt’s former coaches. Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with...
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
Jayson Tatum’s Tweet About LeBron’s Looming Milestone Goes Viral
The Celtics star was in awe of James’s performance as he inches closer to the NBA’s all-time career scoring record. LeBron James is in rarefied air. On the night of his 38th birthday, the Lakers star—who started 1-for-5 from the field—exploded for a season-high 47 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block as Los Angeles defeated the Hawks, 130-121.
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Game to Start at 8:30 p.m. ET
The NFL will do its part to avoid conflict with the Rose Bowl on Monday evening. The Bills and the Bengals will meet on Monday Night Football this week in a clash between AFC titans that will have various implications on playoff seeding. That same day, Penn State and Utah will square off in the Rose Bowl, leading to a rather unique scheduling quandary for the NFL and the NCAA.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field.
NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy
The video announcement sparked quite the reaction. View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders' unveiling of their new mascot, Major Tuddy, didn’t go exactly according to plan on Sunday. Washington showed off its new mascot, a pig wearing a military helmet, in a very dramatic video posted to Twitter.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills’ Hamlin vitals normal after collapse on field
CINCINNATI (AP) – Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt […]
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
ESPN Shows Michigan Fan Wearing Jeffrey Dahmer-Related Shirt
The serial killer attended Michigan’s main Big 10 rival. While Michigan and TCU clashed on the gridiron in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, ESPN’s camera panned to a Wolverines fan wearing a controversial shirt that caught the attention of many across social media. The Michigan fan was seen wearing...
