Dallas, TX

Dallas weather: Jan. 2 afternoon forecast

A chance of severe weather is still in the forecast for North Texas on Monday. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps walks through when the chances of a severe storm are highest and what the Metroplex should expect from this system.
Dallas Zoo Lights extended for two more nights

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is extending its popular Zoo Lights exhibit for two more nights. The new extended dates are this Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 & 3. You can attend from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are only $8. The celebration was originally expected to end...
Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday

There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023

DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
North Texas twins born in different years

DENTON, Texas - A Denton couple is celebrating their new twin girls who were born in different years!. Kali Jo Scott had to be checked in early to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton for monitoring. Scott had to be taken in for a C-section on New Year's Eve a week...
Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
Horned Frogs return home after Fiesta Bowl win

Fans helped welcome the TCU Horned Frogs back to Fort Worth after their historic win in the Fiesta Bowl. The team was the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game and will be the first to play for a national championship since Texas back in 2009.
