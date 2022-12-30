This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023

Read full article on original website
This 26-Year-Old Quit Her Job to Ask Strangers How Much Money They Make — Now She's Scoring 6-Figure Brand Deals
In May, Hannah Williams made a leap a lot of people only dream about: She quit her day job as a data analyst to become a content creator full time. At the time, she'd had a few months of success through her personal TikTok, where she shared experiences about job-hopping and negotiating her salary, which inspired her to launch Salary Transparent Street, a TikTok series asking strangers a question you're not supposed to: How much money do you make?
