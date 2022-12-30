ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Lady Vols defeat Florida in SEC opener

By Ken Lay
The Lady Vols opened SEC play with a road victory Thursday.

Tennessee won its second consecutive game as it defeated Florida, 77-67, Thursday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

The Lady Vols (9-6, 1-0 SEC) overcame a slow start as they committed 14 turnovers in the first half.

The Gators (11-3, 0-1) had an early 15-14 lead before Tennessee scored 22 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Senior forward Rickea Jackson totaled a season-high 28 points to lead Tennessee. She also finished with a season-high nine rebounds and was 10-for-13 from the floor for the Lady Vols, who led 56-46 by the end of the third quarter.

Jordan Horston finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Lady Vols.

