Tuscaloosa, AL

Teen killed, man injured in Tuscaloosa crash

By Austin Franklin
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Tuscaloosa crash left a teenage girl dead and a man injured early Friday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer then pursued the suspect as they continued driving on to 25th Street East.

Minutes later, Tuscaloosa Police claim the suspect vehicle left the road and crashed into several trees near the curve by Tamaha Trace. A 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Kevonta Hayward-Jackson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment with unspecified injuries

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

