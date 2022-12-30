ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie, 13, Looks So Grown Up At Christmas Party With The Singer: Photo

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

“Ima xxmas ho,” Machine Gun Kelly (b. Colson Baker, 32) posted on Dec. 27 while sharing a glimpse of how he spent his holidays. Along with the candy-cane red fingernail polish and Santa hats, MGK revealed at a party with his formerly estranged mother and his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. MGK rocked an animal-print outfit while he posed in between Casie and his mom for a family photo. The picture showed how Casie — who MGK shares with his ex, Emma Cannon – has grown up and is on her way to becoming a young woman.

The other highlights of MGK’s Christmas included a few shots of him wearing a Santa apron before he started cooking; a shot of him wearing a light-up mask; a shot of him behind a classic car, colored Rudolph red; hanging with friends; and an explicit rendition of “Frosty The Snowman.” Fans also noted in the first video that MGK shared, he appeared to have have covered up his “EST 1990” chest tattoo with an intricate black design.

In July, MGK celebrated his girl crossing a major threshold in life. “You’re officially a teenager today. Happy birthday my love,” MGK posted to his Instagram on July 24, Casie’s birthday. He shared a photo of his daughter rocking white sunglasses, and another pic of them next to her birthday cake. The dessert bore a message: “OMG You’re A Teenager.” MGK also penned a sweet message accompanying the photo: “Proud dad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072LaM_0jyenCel00
MGK and Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards (OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

Though MGK had his daughter when he was just 18, fatherhood didn’t really change the rapper/rocker until Casie “learned [how] to Google,” according to a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. “I don’t care what anyone else thinks, but I do care what she sees. So I cleaned up my act a little bit. And I’m speaking to a broader audience now. Not everyone grew up stoked on watching Mötley Crüe doing lines off the bar.”

In addition to seeing his daughter become a teenager, MGK celebrated 2022 by introducing his mother to his fans. In a June 2 Instagram post, MGK sat next to his mom. “Introducing…my mom,” he captioned the pic of them together.

MGK was raised by missionary parents and, in the lyrics to his song “Burning Memories,” he claimed that she abandoned him and his father when he was nine years old (h/t Page Six). “Yeah, this one’s for the mama that I never knew, I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you,” he sang in the song.

However, in 2021, he revealed that he and his mother reconciled. “wild story, but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting. I love you,” he tweeted.

