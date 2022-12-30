Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" made its Netflix debut on February 3rd, 2021. The series follows Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their teenage days in the 1970s to adulthood in the early 2000s. The next season was split into two parts, with the first airing on December 2nd, and the second making its way onto the streaming platform on June 8th. The Netflix original has performed well with audiences and fans of Hannah's book, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and has many eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite characters when the show returns next year.

2 DAYS AGO