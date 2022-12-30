Read full article on original website
Related
One Piece Film: Red Takes The Anime To The Next Level With Its Social Commentary
When anime is done well, the genre can take viewers on a surreal adventure while also sharing important life lessons. This has long been one of the defining principles of Japanese animation rooted in the adventure subgenre. This category allows character odysseys that offer ample opportunities to explore social themes.
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Has No Plans To Be The Newest Redhead To Join The X-Men
X-Men fans shouldn't expect to see Sadie Sink in the MCU's mutant roster anytime soon. The "Stranger Things" actor sat down for an interview with Extra TV, where she revealed that — so far — she has no plans to be the latest addition to the sprawling superhero franchise.
How X-Men: The Animated Series Paved The Way For The MCU
Created by Marvel legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the X-Men are arguably one of the most popular groups of heroes in comic book history, and there is no denying that the yellow spandex-wearing superheroes from Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters have had a fascinating run since their debut in "X-Men" #1 in 1963, including an animated series that debuted on October 31, 1992: "X-Men: The Animated Series."
Kurtwood Smith Credits That '70s Show's Character-Driven Story For Its 'Universal Appeal'
In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill pitched an idea for a new sitcom with the hope of joining the likes of "Friends" and "Seinfeld" atop the TV mountain. The concept was a simple one: the show would follow a group of young adults as they navigate that strange part of life between the end of high school and the start of proper adulthood. Additionally, their shenanigans would take place in the second half of the 1970s, hence the title "That '70s Show." Fox went ahead with the series, and the rest is history.
43 new movies and shows hit Netflix over the weekend – here are the best ones
Netflix welcomed the new year by adding a ton of fresh content to the service on the weekend, including scores of third-party titles like the Rocky movies, Forrest Gump, and Jerry Maguire — while also debuting original Netflix series like Kaleidoscope and Lady Voyeur. Looking ahead, we also already...
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Isn't Interested In Slaying More Vampires As Buffy
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered back in 1997, and pretty much right out of the gate, it proved a viewer favorite. The series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who's destined to become a great slayer of evil entities. Although, as she learns of her remarkable gifts and rids the world of dangerous foes, she yearns to live a normal life. Along the way, she's joined by several allies, with some meeting a darker fate as Buffy's story unfolds. Simply put, audiences couldn't get enough of Buffy and her supernatural world, hence why the program stuck around for a while.
What House Of The Dragon's Alicent Was Doing Between Episodes 7 And 8
While "Game of Thrones" is a race toward war at a break-neck speed, "House of the Dragon" takes a more methodical approach. Instead of the immediate violence that occurs between House Stark and Lannister in the original series, the Targaryen prequel is a slow burn and generational war between two people. The first season spans decades, first depicting Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as a defiant daughter before growing into Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) who does not compromise on her right to the Iron Throne.
How The Imperfects Grounded The Superhero Genre For Star Italia Ricci
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
Jim Carrey's On-Set Grinch Behavior Drove A Makeup Artist To Seek Therapy
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which released all the way back in 2000, has become something of an annual holiday staple watch. The film wasn't exactly well received by critics when it first released, as it currently sits at an underwhelming 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was a hit with audiences, grossing $345 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo), and even a lot of its detractors praised Jim Carrey's performance as the eponymous character.
What Would House Of The Dragon Look Like If Alicent And Rhaenyra Ruled Together?
"Game of Thrones" managed to create a lasting legacy that far surpassed what anyone could have expected back when the series first began. Based on the dark fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, the series went on to become the most-watched show in HBO's history as a network (via Variety). Furthermore, it has also spawned a highly successful spin-off in the form of its prequel series "House of the Dragon."
Stranger Things Failed Eleven's Chicago Crew Immediately After Sparking Our Interest
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute force of nature following the immense popularity of its third and fourth seasons (via Parrot Analytics). With the fifth and final season looming in the distance, it would seem that fans' time with the show's close-knit group of outcasts and misfits from Hawkins is running out.
Why Justine Jordan From Firefly Lane Looks So Familiar
Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" made its Netflix debut on February 3rd, 2021. The series follows Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) from their teenage days in the 1970s to adulthood in the early 2000s. The next season was split into two parts, with the first airing on December 2nd, and the second making its way onto the streaming platform on June 8th. The Netflix original has performed well with audiences and fans of Hannah's book, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and has many eagerly awaiting the fate of their favorite characters when the show returns next year.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0